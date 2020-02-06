Maritzburg open to keeping Brockie

Brockie was loaned out to the Team of Choice at the start of the season and the New Zealand striker is set to return to coach Pitso Mosimane’s side at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

But word coming out of the Sundowns camp is that the Brazilians are not keen to retain Brockie, who struggled for game time at the club, before he was sent on loan to Maritzburg.

“It all depends on whether Sundowns have a future for the boy. In terms of his future, I don’t know where his destiny lies,” Kadodia told The Sowetan.

“If his destiny is open, then we will see, but right now he is the property of Sundowns. And I don’t really want to get drawn into it now, but as soon we arrive there and he is within my budget, then we will look at it.”

