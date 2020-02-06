PSL News 6.2.2020 12:42 pm

Maritzburg open to keeping Brockie

Phakaaathi Reporter
Jeremy Brockie of Maritzburg United celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Baroka FC at Harry Gwala Stadium. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United boss Farook Kadodia says he has to respect whatever decision Mamelodi Sundowns take on Jeremy Brockie’s future as he is still contracted to the defending Absa Premiership champions.

Brockie was loaned out to the Team of Choice at the start of the season and the New Zealand striker is set to return to coach Pitso Mosimane’s side at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

But word coming out of the Sundowns camp is that the Brazilians are not keen to retain Brockie, who struggled for game time at the club, before he was sent on loan to Maritzburg.

“It all depends on whether Sundowns have a future for the boy. In terms of his future, I don’t know where his destiny lies,” Kadodia told The Sowetan.

“If his destiny is open, then we will see, but right now he is the property of Sundowns. And I don’t really want to get drawn into it now, but as soon we arrive there and he is within my budget, then we will look at it.”

