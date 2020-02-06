TBT: Bongani Cashibe

Cashibe recalls how he and other Bucs teammates were drinking on the plane to celebrate their quarterfinal win against Ajax Cape Town.

“We played a lot of games and we never got time off, we wouldn’t even stop to celebrate a big win like we had done the previous season,” Cashibe told Phakaaathi.

“We played games, went to the hotel, then got up to fly to the next city for a game, straight after the game we fly out.

“After one quarterfinal match against Ajax Cape Town in the Mother City we stayed for the night. We also got the morning off and were dropped off at a mall and given money. We all went into different directions, with others leaving the mall and going to other parts of the city.

“Chansa, Chenene and I and others saw a bar after walking around a little bit in the mall. We went in and had one after the other. After about an hour we got a call that the bus to the airport was leaving in 30 minutes and we had to rush to the hotel.

“We got onto the bus off and went to the airport. We had more drinks on the plane after we arrived in Johannesburg and continue to celebrate once we arrived at O.R Tambo.”

