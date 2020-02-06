Kaizer Chiefs blot out 2019 Cup final flop

It was TS Galaxy, from the same division, who stunned Chiefs back in May last year, but Middendorp is clearly not interested in reminiscing, particularly on a game that was so embarrassing for his team.

“What do you want to hear? I am not sitting here to talk about what happened on 18 May,” said the Chiefs coach, though he clearly still remembers the date.

“It happened, we forget about it and we started a new season. It is a new round, we respect everyone, whether they are a PSL (Absa Premiership) team or an NFD team…I don’t need to go back to 18 May, to the 2000s or to the 1990s.”

Chiefs and Middendorp have certainly given their fans reason to smile ever since, sitting as they are well clear on top of the Absa Premiership, and in any case, the Amakhosi coach appears to have adopted a philosophy of staying in the present.

“Why should I go back, life is fantastic. There is a bigger problem here and I think, being 61, allows me to say we need to start with more positive thinking,” added Middendorp.

“I think the whole of society is wanting in this.”

Middendorp looks unlikely to make too many changes to his side that will play against Eagles on Saturday at FNB Stadium, though he did confirm that Khama Billiat is back in the squad after over a month out, while new signing, Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu is now available.

Itumeleng Khune also remains fit, but it seems like Middendorp will stick with Daniel Akpeyi in goal.

“Do I want to take Akpeyi out? He has been fantastic in games week in and week out, for months now, what is the reason for it?”

Should I take (Samir) Nurkovic out and play someone else? Should I take Leonardo (Castro) out? Why break it?”

