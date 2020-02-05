African Soccer 5.2.2020 09:11 pm

Sundowns draw Al Ahly again!

Phakamani Mahlambi of Sundowns challenged by Yasser Ibrahim El Hanafi of Al Ahly during the 2018/19 CAF Champions League football match between Sundowns and Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 April 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns will play Cairo giants Al Ahly in the quarterfinals of the 2019/20 Caf Champions League after the draw was made in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday evening.

The two sides also met in the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Caf Champions League, with Sundowns hammering Al Ahly 5-0 in the first leg at home to basically kill off the tie.

The Red Devils managed a token 1-0 win in the second leg, but will certainly be out for revenge for their embarrassment at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 6, 2019, where Thenba Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Gaston Sirino, Ricardo Nasciemento and Phakamani Mahlambi all scored for Pitso Mosimane’s men.

Al Ahly did beat Ted Dumitru’s Sundowns in the 2001 Caf Champions League final, while they also knocked Gordon Igesund’s Sundowns out before the group stages in 2007.

The first leg of this season’s quarterfinal will be played in Egypt on the weekend of February 28 and 29, with the second leg in Tshwane on the following weekend.

The semifinal draw was also completed on Wednesday, with Sundowns or Al Ahly to play the winners of the quarterfinal between Masandawana’s old rival from Morocco, Wydad Casablanca and  Tunisian giants Etoile de Sahel.

