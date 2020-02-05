Sundowns draw Al Ahly again!

The two sides also met in the quarterfinals of the 2018/19 Caf Champions League, with Sundowns hammering Al Ahly 5-0 in the first leg at home to basically kill off the tie.

The Red Devils managed a token 1-0 win in the second leg, but will certainly be out for revenge for their embarrassment at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 6, 2019, where Thenba Zwane, Wayne Arendse, Gaston Sirino, Ricardo Nasciemento and Phakamani Mahlambi all scored for Pitso Mosimane’s men.

Al Ahly did beat Ted Dumitru’s Sundowns in the 2001 Caf Champions League final, while they also knocked Gordon Igesund’s Sundowns out before the group stages in 2007.

The first leg of this season’s quarterfinal will be played in Egypt on the weekend of February 28 and 29, with the second leg in Tshwane on the following weekend.

The semifinal draw was also completed on Wednesday, with Sundowns or Al Ahly to play the winners of the quarterfinal between Masandawana’s old rival from Morocco, Wydad Casablanca and Tunisian giants Etoile de Sahel.

The Road to the Final is set! 🛣 8⃣ former champions battling for glory! 🔥#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/nj6o4t0EhS — CAF (@CAF_Online) February 5, 2020

Well it was destined and our boys are ready for it 🦅💪#CAFCL #AfricaYaAhly pic.twitter.com/0LtHIKMyF4 — Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) February 5, 2020

