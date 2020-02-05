Nyatama joins Highlands Park after Pirates exit

Nyatama has joined Highlands Park on a 5-month contract, with an option for a long term extension.

The Lions of the North confirmed the midfielder’s acquisition on Tuesday.

“Highlands Park FC confirms the acquisition of seasoned midfielder Musa Nyatama on a five month contract with an option for a long term extension. He brings with tons of experience having played in the Premier League for a number of seasons. He’ll be donning number 18,” read a statement from the club.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama will look up to Nyatama’s experience in the top flight as they look to secure their second season in the Absa Premiership.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.