Nyatama joins Highlands Park after Pirates exit

Midfielder Musa Nyatama did not waste time in finding himself another Absa Premiership club after he was released by Orlando Pirates last week.

Nyatama has joined Highlands Park on a 5-month contract, with an option for a long term extension.

The Lions of the North confirmed the midfielder’s acquisition on Tuesday.

“Highlands Park FC confirms the acquisition of seasoned midfielder Musa Nyatama on a five month contract with an option for a long term extension. He brings with tons of experience having played in the Premier League for a number of seasons. He’ll be donning number 18,” read a statement from the club.

Highlands coach Owen Da Gama will look up to Nyatama’s experience in the top flight as they look to secure their second season in the Absa Premiership.

