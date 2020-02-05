Celtic star undergoes surgery

Phakaaathi reported last week that the player was set to undergo a surgery to repair the injury he suffered in December.

Now the Zimbabwean international has shared pictures of himself at hospital on his social media accounts after undergoing the surgery.

“Never give up when the going gets tough. Never quit at the first sign of difficulty. Life was never meant to be easy; it’s a constant struggle with lows and highs. The times when it’s most important to persevere are the times that you will be most tested. Keep going. Trust Him,” wrote Pfumbidzai on his Twitter account.

It is not clear yet how much time the 25-year-old will need to recover from the surgery.

Pfumbidzai made 12 appearances for Siwelele in this campaign before he suffered the season-ending injury.

