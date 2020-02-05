local soccer 5.2.2020 01:22 pm

Sam Meyiwa’s tombstone removed after family fails to pay service provider – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sam Meyiwa’s tombstone removed after family fails to pay service provider – report

Police minister Bheki Cele during Sam Meyiwa's funeral in Umlazi. Pic: THULI DLAMINI. © Sunday Times

It is alleged that the family could not afford to pay for it and they reportedly asked Duke Gwala, director of Maphinda Funeral Services, to remove it.

The tombstone erected on Sam Meyiwa’s grave was reportedly removed last Monday.

READ: Senzo was warned about ‘dark spiritual cloud’ around Kelly Khumalo – Mandisa Meyiwa

It is alleged that the family could not afford to pay for it and they reportedly asked Duke Gwala, director of Maphinda Funeral Services, to remove it.

Gwala is quoted by the IOL as confirming that he received a call from Meyiwa’s wife, Ntombifuthi, to remove the tombstone because the family wanted it replaced.

“I am heartbroken after removing the tombstone but it was the family’s choice.

“I have lost out finances – R40,000 down the drain – but it is not about money… Pieces of expensive broken stone in the market is a sad reminder of what I have been put through,” Gwala told IOL.

“It has become trash with tons of rubble and off-cuts in the yard.”

READ: AfriForum demands inquiry into Senzo Meyiwa’s death

Sam, the father of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, died a broken man last year, not knowing who had murdered his son after police failed to arrest suspects for his murder.

Senzo was killed during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Spruitview on 26 October 2014. No arrests have been made for his murder.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
I believe Longwe’s story about the day Senzo was murdered – Chicco Twala 13.1.2020
Chicco Twala instructs police to shoot his son in new leaked video 10.1.2020
Senzo was warned about ‘dark spiritual cloud’ around Kelly Khumalo – Mandisa Meyiwa 5.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Mzwandile Masina says he is willing to go to jail for Jacob Zuma

Courts PIC: Zuma’s ‘sick note’ emerges, provoking scorn and mockery online

Columns In a free country, it’s free speech vs free speech

Environment PICS: Too early to celebrate decline in rhino poaching numbers – WWF

Load Shedding Eskom’s plan to suspend load shedding during rush hour hits the wall


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 