Sam Meyiwa’s tombstone removed after family fails to pay service provider – report

The tombstone erected on Sam Meyiwa’s grave was reportedly removed last Monday.

It is alleged that the family could not afford to pay for it and they reportedly asked Duke Gwala, director of Maphinda Funeral Services, to remove it.

Gwala is quoted by the IOL as confirming that he received a call from Meyiwa’s wife, Ntombifuthi, to remove the tombstone because the family wanted it replaced.

“I am heartbroken after removing the tombstone but it was the family’s choice.

“I have lost out finances – R40,000 down the drain – but it is not about money… Pieces of expensive broken stone in the market is a sad reminder of what I have been put through,” Gwala told IOL.

“It has become trash with tons of rubble and off-cuts in the yard.”

Sam, the father of slain Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, died a broken man last year, not knowing who had murdered his son after police failed to arrest suspects for his murder.

Senzo was killed during an alleged armed robbery at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s house in Spruitview on 26 October 2014. No arrests have been made for his murder.

