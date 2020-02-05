Pitso reveals news that will frustrate some Sundowns stars

Jali has made no fewer than 10 starts on the trot in all competition, he has only missed five of Sundowns 18 games in the Absa Premiership, while he starred in all of Masandawana’s Caf Champions League group stage games.

READ: Pitso keen to see Sirino at Bafana

With Jali doing so well alongside club captain Hlompho Kekana, this could only mean the likes of Tiyani Mabunda, Lucky Mohomi, Sammy Seabi, Oupa Manyisa, and Rivaldo Coetzee, are set to be starved game time and remain frustrated on the bench or up in the stands.

“Andile is doing well, we are happy for him, he is in the starting line-up and he will remain there, as long as he continues doing what he is doing. He is a brilliant player and I am happy that he rediscovered himself and he is a good boy,” said Pitso Mosimane.

Asked on whether it is time for the former Orlando Pirates anchorman to make his return to the national team, Mosimane says that can only be answered by Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki.

“Jali is playing at the highest level on the continent, there is no other bigger level. We just played Wydad Casablanca here so which other level do we want? We played USM Algers and we must remember that Algerians are the champions of Africa in the national team. The boys are playing at the highest level so it is good for the coach to come and see what is happening here,” said Mosimane.

“We’ve got Dean Furman there, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu , we’ve got a lot of midfielders and I think it is a good problem for Molefi Ntskei than to not have midfielders,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.