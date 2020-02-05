PSL News 5.2.2020 10:34 am

Billiat helps young player attend Real Madrid football clinic

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat is making dreams come true for young footballers through his Khama Billiat Foundation.

The family of a 6-year-old from Heidadal wrote a letter to Billiat thanking him and his foundation for helping their son Mason Pietersen attend a football clinic at Real Madrid.

“Together we can continue to reach the unreachable wherever the road may lead us,” read the Pietersen family letter in part.

“We as a family truly appreciate all your help in time of need. When the sunset at the end of your journey, what will people remember you for? What will generations yet unborn read about you? Let your legacy continue being the lives you have invested in, the talents you have discovered and the opportunities you have created for others.”

