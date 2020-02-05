Stellies sign former Pirates defender Mbekile

Mbekile recently parted ways with Pirates during the January transfer window after he was deemed surplus to requirements at Bucs.

The 33-year-old found game time hard to come by at Pirates and he left Bucs having only made two appearances this season.

Stellies have now moved swiftly and snapped the versatile player, who can play both as a defender and a midfielder.

The club made the announcement on its official Twitter page on Tuesday.

