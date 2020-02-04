Ex-Sundowns defender joins GladAfrica Championship side

Zwane joins the Cane Cutters on a free transfer, having been released by Bidvest Wits last month.

“We would like to take this opportunity to welcome ‘Siyanda Zwane’ as our player, he’s now a Cane Cutter,” read a statement from the club.

Uthongathi will be hoping the experienced Zwane helps them to gain promotion to the Absa Premiership.

The Cane Cutters are currently second in the Glad Africa Championship standings, trailing log leaders Ajax Cape Town by three points.

