PSL News 4.2.2020 03:14 pm

Ex-Sundowns defender joins GladAfrica Championship side

Ex-Sundowns defender joins GladAfrica Championship side

Siyanda Zwane of Golden Arrows (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Ajax Cape Town defender Siyanda Zwane has found a new home at GladAfrica Championship side Uthongathi FC.

Zwane joins the Cane Cutters on a free transfer, having been released by Bidvest Wits last month.

“We would like to take this opportunity to welcome ‘Siyanda Zwane’ as our player, he’s now a Cane Cutter,” read a statement from the club.

Uthongathi will be hoping the experienced Zwane helps them to gain promotion to the Absa Premiership.

The Cane Cutters are currently second in the Glad Africa Championship standings, trailing log leaders Ajax Cape Town by three points.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pitso blasts Wits for Motupa’s hefty price tag 4.2.2020
REVEALED: Why is Pitso stalling on renewing Sundowns contract 4.2.2020
Egyptian giants show interest in Mosimane – report 3.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom’s plan to suspend load shedding during rush hour hits the wall

Crime WATCH: Eldos residents chase drug dealers out of area

General Nail them on tax and the rest will follow, says Motlanthe

World Mercenary ‘Mad Mike’ Hoare dies aged 100 in South Africa

Investigation Lotteries commission appoints investigator to look into its own alleged corruption


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 