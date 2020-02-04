Jomo Sono: Sometimes you can smack a referee

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi appeared on Marawa Sports Worldwide in January, clearly appalled at the performance of the match officials in a game between his side and Real Kings, while corruption among referees in the second tier of South African football has long been rumoured to be rife.

“I listened to Metro FM, it is disgusting … if you are in that league, sometimes, not all of them, you can smack a referee,” said the Jomo Cosmos owner on Tuesday.

“Some of them you can see are on an agenda, they are working. At one point I even phoned the selectors (of referees), I said ‘stop bringing this referee to me, he is after me.’ I have been 40 years in the game and never been booked. I never squeal about referees, and some are good, but some come out just to rob you.

“This was the first time I went to the referee’s dressing room and said it is very bad. He even gave us a red card after the game.

“You could see the guy was working and had school fees to pay. Some of us have been in the game for too long, and we know when this nonsense starts, in December, for holidays, and in January, for school fees.

“Only in December and January is there trouble in our league.”

