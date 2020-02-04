Billiat fit again for Kaizer Chiefs

The Zimbabwean striker last played for Chiefs on December 22 against Maritzburg United, and Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp explained on Tuesday that it is only now that he has returned to full fitness.

READ: Chiefs star Billiat takes baby mama to court – report

“He couldn’t sprint at 200 percent and we have … GPS data. The top speed of Khama is 9.8 or 9.9 … we could see a maximum of 9.1, 9.2. We said even if it takes six or seven weeks we want to to be capable of his best speed. We gave him over to our medical department and they came out eight days ago and recommended he was able to go … Now he is in, and good, he looks not bad, but we must look if we need him (on Saturday).”

Middendorp also confirmed that new Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu is in the squad for the Eagles game, as is goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, though the latter looks unlikely to play ahead of Daniel Akpeyi.

“Do I want to take Akpeyi out, he has been fantastic in games week in week out, for months now, what is the reason for it?” said Middendorp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.