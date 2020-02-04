Nedbank Cup News 4.2.2020 02:38 pm

Billiat fit again for Kaizer Chiefs

Jonty Mark
Billiat fit again for Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FSoccer City, Polokwane, on 09 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Khama Billiat is back in the Kaizer Chiefs squad for Saturday’s Nedbank Cup last 32 clash with Royal Eagles.

The Zimbabwean striker last played for Chiefs on December 22 against Maritzburg United, and Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp explained on Tuesday that it is only now that he has returned to full fitness.

READ: Chiefs star Billiat takes baby mama to court – report

“He couldn’t sprint at 200 percent and we have … GPS data. The top speed of Khama is 9.8 or 9.9 … we could see a maximum of 9.1, 9.2. We said even if it takes six or seven weeks we want to to be capable of his best speed. We gave him over to our medical department and they came out eight days ago and recommended he was able to go … Now he is in, and good, he looks not bad, but we must look if we need him (on Saturday).”

Middendorp also confirmed that new Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu is in the squad for the Eagles game, as is goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, though the latter looks unlikely to play ahead of Daniel Akpeyi.

“Do I want to take Akpeyi out, he has been fantastic in games week in week out, for months now, what is the reason for it?” said Middendorp.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Middendorp not worrying about Chiefs’ transfer ban 13.2.2020
Mosimane tips Chiefs to win the league title   12.2.2020
Maritzburg aiming for maximum points against Wits and Chiefs 12.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 