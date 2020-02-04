WATCH: VUT coach confident of win against Golden Arrows

Vaal University of Technology coach Stanford Nkoane believes his fourth-tier outfit can beat the Absa Premiership’s Golden Arrows when the two teams meet on Sunday in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup at Dobsonville Stadium.

“PSL and NFD teams are an open book to us, while we are closed to them,” said Nkoane on Tuesday at the PSL head offices.

“I have seen a couple of games of Arrows and found areas (in which) I think we can do our best to overcome them. If they make the mistake of undermining us they will see a problem … we may be playing in the Castle League but come Sunday, we will see.”

On Arrows coach Steve Komphela, Nkwana added: “He is a good coach, an experienced coach, but a beatable coach. I respect him and coming up against him is motivation for me. They are a very good team but they are a beatable team. Any team is beatable.”

PROFILE: Vaal University of Technology FC

The Vaal University of Technology (VUT) Football Club will make their debut in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup and have been a steady conveyor-belt of talent down the years.

The team beat Pele Pele in the Gauteng final of the qualifiers to seal their place among the country’s elite sides.

VUT defeated their more fancied opponents 2-1 to showcase their ability as a side with plenty of hard graft and fight.

The club competes in the Gauteng SAB Regional League and is the only one of the Nedbank Cup Last 32 sides to play in the fourth tier of South African football.

Former VUT captain Malesela Chokoe now played in the Nationsl First Division for newly-promoted JDR Stars, who have not qualified for the Nedbank Cup Last 32, denying him a potential match against his previous side.

But it is a sign of the quality in the VUT ranks, with many others in the university team hoping to catch the eye of professional clubs.

