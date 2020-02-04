Pirates explain Zungu signing

Bucs signed midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC on the last day of the January transfer window. The club decided to sign Zungu came under a bit of scrutiny from the fans who felt that Pirates should have signed a defender instead.

Pirates have leaked in 25 goals in 20 matches so far this season.

“The challenge is that, in January, clubs are in it [the market] for different reasons and they are not willing to release their best players,” Mbele was quoted as saying by City Press.

“People must understand that it is not easy. It’s okay because we are not the ones to sign players on popularity.”

Zungu’s agent Mike Makaab has explained how the midfielder move to Pirates happened.

“Nkanyiso had a year and a half left on his contract, but Stellenbosch had a very fair release clause,” Makaab revealed.

“There was a set fee to terminate his contract. We triggered that clause. The move literally happened within 48 hours.”

