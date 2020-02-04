SuperSport senior players throw in the towel in title race

The pair of Bradley Grobler and SuperSport United captain Dean Furman feel that their club’s chances of catching Kaizer Chiefs in the Absa Premiership title race have gone up in smoke.

Furman says SuperSport’s fall from grace is because they have been inconsistent so far this season and the nine league games that are left are simply not enough to catch up with the Naturena boys.

“Our biggest challenge this season was being constant and unfortunately if we are to close the gap on Chiefs, we will have to go on a mighty run and unfortunately for us we came from a good victory against Chippa United and we lost now against Arrows,” said Furman.

“If you want to challenge for the league you need to get wins on the bounce and unfortunately we never really been able to achieve that this season. We want to finish as strong as we can in the league. The defeat against Arrows really dented our title hopes but we have to try and achieve our targets that we set for ourselves internally,” added.

The out-going Matsatsantsa A Pitori skipper will turn his back on the Premier Soccer League at the end of the season and return to Europe without lifting the grandest prize of them all – the Absa Premiership title.

“That is what you come here for and I am delighted with what we have done, the trophies we’ve won and the finals we have been to but the league is the one that has obviously eluded us,” said Furman.

His teammate, Grobler shared his sentiments saying the league title is far off United’s reach.

“I think if we are being realistic with ourselves, Chiefs are far away from us and if we are going to say we will be winning the league we are going to be very optimistic. We just need to focus on ourselves and we have set targets that we can still meet. We want to finish high and whatever happens, will happen, but Chiefs are a long way from us so if we chase them it is going to be really difficult.”

