Pirates close in on Maritzburg goalkeeper

Richard Ofori of Maritzburg United (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates are said to be the front runners to sign Maritzburg United goalkeeper Richard Ofori at the end of the season.

According to SunSport, Pirates have leapfrogged Mamelodi Sundowns in trying to sign the goalkeeper.

Pirates used the January transfer window to loan out Tebogo Tlolane to United to sweeten the deal, according to the newspaper.

“Pirates are worried about their goalkeeper department as Wayne Sandilands is not getting any younger. This is why Pirates have loaned out Tlolane to Maritzburg because they want Ofori,” a source was quoted as saying by SunSport.

United chairman Farook Kadodia, however, insists that the shot-stopper will stay put at the Team of Choice.

“I’m sorry, Ofori isn’t going anywhere. He’s not going anywhere,” said Kadodia.

Meanwhile, United coach Eric Tinkler explained why the Team of Choice signed Tlolane on loan.

“When the move came about, we were looking to strengthen a certain area (left back). I’ve worked with him at Chippa,” said Tinkler. “I like him because of his versatility. He can play in a number of positions. It makes sense to bring him here.”

