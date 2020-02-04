Pitso blasts Wits for Motupa’s hefty price tag

Mosimane was trying to lure Motupa to Chloorkop in the January transfer window but Sundowns could not match the Clever Boys price for the former Orlando Pirates striker.

Wits are believed to have asked for R22 million for the player’s services.

“It’s very difficult for us to get players locally. I don’t know what’s happening with the market,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by the Daily Sun.

“We don’t get the players we want. The price for us to buy it totally different to the price for other clubs. And that makes it difficult. It doesn’t make financial sense.

“Is there anyone who can buy a player from us for R15 million? If not, then it should be the same for everyone,” said Mosimane.

“Nobody wants to buy from us. Do you remember any player who was bought from us? We are the ones who are buying.

“I’m not disrespecting other teams here. But really, who is worthy R22 million? How much is he earning monthly? I’m just saying.”

