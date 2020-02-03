 
 
PSL News 3.2.2020

Eskom is helping the PSL to fill up stadiums

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Eskom is helping the PSL to fill up stadiums

The convenience of switching on your television set to watch for football games only for the power to go off could force football lovers to watch the games at the stadiums.

The four hours on and four hours off load shedding schedule which football lovers were subjected to over the weekend had me thinking that most of us were better of buying tickets to watch one game and checking the results from the other games on smartphones than to pray that the power would come back on in time to see the next goal. If the weekend power outages persist soccer lovers will be left with no choice but to watch the games live instead of paying an expensive monthly cable television subscription fee only not to watch their favourite teams...

