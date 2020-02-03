Eskom is helping the PSL to fill up stadiums

The four hours on and four hours off load shedding schedule which football lovers were subjected to over the weekend had me thinking that most of us were better of buying tickets to watch one game and checking the results from the other games on smartphones than to pray that the power would come back on in time to see the next goal. If the weekend power outages persist soccer lovers will be left with no choice but to watch the games live instead of paying an expensive monthly cable television subscription fee only not to watch their favourite teams...

The four hours on and four hours off load shedding schedule which football lovers were subjected to over the weekend had me thinking that most of us were better of buying tickets to watch one game and checking the results from the other games on smartphones than to pray that the power would come back on in time to see the next goal.

If the weekend power outages persist soccer lovers will be left with no choice but to watch the games live instead of paying an expensive monthly cable television subscription fee only not to watch their favourite teams in action.

As a nation of inventive people, it won’t be long before someone starts a shuttle service transporting supporters to and from the stadium for games.

One way or the other supporters need their fix of watching football games, so if power outages persist, then the stadiums will slowly fill up.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.