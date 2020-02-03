PSL News 3.2.2020 03:23 pm

Egyptian giants show interest in Mosimane – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane, whose contract with the Brazilians is set to expire at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

This is not the first time the former African coach of the year has attracted interest from Egypt, as in 2016, Al Ahly’s rivals Zamalek were keen to have him as their head coach, but he chose to remain with Sundowns.

SunSport reports that Sundowns are preparing for Mosimane’s possible departure as they have started looking for a coach that could replace the outspoken mentor.

“Ahly have made contact and I can tell representatives from both parties have already met over a potential deal to recruit Mosimane,” a source is quoted as saying by SunSport.

“Al Ahly have had him in their list, but couldn’t lure hum due into long-term contracts.

“The current situation presents a better chance to finally secure him. Mosimane is keen to continue at Sundowns, but it’s all up to the club.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty. And the next three weeks will be crucial as Al Ahly are also advancing their talks.”

Mosimane, however, remains interested in staying at Sundowns, but wants the parties involved in his contract negotiations to agree on principles.

“It’s not about money, it’s all about principles that we need to agree on. And I am a man of principles.”

