Ajax explain Ulderink’s surprise resignation

GladAfrica Championship leaders Ajax Cape Town have released a statement explaining coach Andries Ulderink’s shock resignation as Ajax head coach.

The Urban Warriors announced Ulderink’s resignation on their social media platforms this past weekend, but did not reveal the reasons behind the Dutch coach’s sudden departure.

“The club can now confirm the reason for the coach’s sudden resignation. Ulderink resigned due to the current suspension of Hans Vonk and the refusal of CEO Ari Efstathiou to lift the suspension.

“Vonk, the Head of Youth at Ikamva, is currently under suspension pending an investigation on serious charges of misconduct.

“There has been no decision made yet on whether he will be charged or not and whether he will face a disciplinary enquiry,” read a statement on the Ajax website on Monday.

“It is extremely disappointing that the coach made the decision to resign based on Vonk’s suspension. Vonk’s suspension has no bearing on the job of the Head Coach. More disappointing, however, is the timing of his announcement. This is a critical time for the club as it is fighting to win promotion to the PSL. Making the decision to resign, several hours prior to flying to face Free State Stars is even more astonishing” said Ajax CEO Ari Efstathiou.

“To be threatened by the coach to lift Vonk’s suspension, failing which he would tender his resignation, is unprofessional and totally unacceptable and by any employee let alone the head coach of the club. I had no choice but to accept his resignation”.

Ajax are expected to make an announcement on Ulderink’s successor soon.

