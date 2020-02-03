PSL News 3.2.2020 01:13 pm

Chiefs star Billiat takes baby mama to court – report

Phakaaathi Reporter
Chiefs star Billiat takes baby mama to court – report

Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Khama Billiat has filed court papers to bar the mother of his alleged love child from ‘harassing’ him.

According to the Sunday Sun, the Kaizer Chiefs star wants the 22-year-old to stop calling him, visiting his work or home and to do interviews with media regarding her relationship with him.

A friend of the young mother confirmed to the Sunday newspaper that the unnamed baby mama went to Chiefs’ training grounds to speak to Billiat, but he refused to come out.

“It’s not easy to get in there. When you arrive at the gate, they have to call him first. If he refuses to grant you entry as a visitor, then security doesn’t allow you to come in,” the friend is quoted as saying by the Sunday Sun.

Amakhosi communication manager Vina Maphosa confirmed he has met Billiat’s baby mama.

“I don’t have reports. I will find out,” said Maphosa.

“The lady once came to the Village and just like any other walk-ins I received her, listened to her query with utmost compassion and gave her advise on the club protocols of dealing with private matters.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Billiat helps young player attend Real Madrid football clinic 5.2.2020
Billiat fit again for Kaizer Chiefs 4.2.2020
Chiefs star stabbed allegedly over papgeld – report 27.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 