Chiefs star Billiat takes baby mama to court – report

According to the Sunday Sun, the Kaizer Chiefs star wants the 22-year-old to stop calling him, visiting his work or home and to do interviews with media regarding her relationship with him.

A friend of the young mother confirmed to the Sunday newspaper that the unnamed baby mama went to Chiefs’ training grounds to speak to Billiat, but he refused to come out.

“It’s not easy to get in there. When you arrive at the gate, they have to call him first. If he refuses to grant you entry as a visitor, then security doesn’t allow you to come in,” the friend is quoted as saying by the Sunday Sun.

Amakhosi communication manager Vina Maphosa confirmed he has met Billiat’s baby mama.

“I don’t have reports. I will find out,” said Maphosa.

“The lady once came to the Village and just like any other walk-ins I received her, listened to her query with utmost compassion and gave her advise on the club protocols of dealing with private matters.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.