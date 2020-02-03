Mhango a blow for Orlando Pirates

Nedbank Cup News 3.2.2020 12:48 pm

Orlando Pirates will be without their in-form attacker Gabadinho Mhango when they face Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup last-32 clash on Sunday.

Mhango, who netted a brace in Buccaneers 2-1 win over Chippa United, received his fourth yellow card of the season in this clash and is suspended for the Wits game.

Pirates confirmed Mhango’s suspension on their social media platforms on Monday.

Pirates will host Wits at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

