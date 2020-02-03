Mhango a blow for Orlando Pirates

Mhango, who netted a brace in Buccaneers 2-1 win over Chippa United, received his fourth yellow card of the season in this clash and is suspended for the Wits game.

Pirates confirmed Mhango’s suspension on their social media platforms on Monday.

☠ Following his 4th yellow card, received against @ChippaUnitedFC, @gabadinhoFlames will serve a match ban against @BidvestWits on Sunday ????⚽️

⚫⚪????????#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/yGV2qj1Htf — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) February 3, 2020

Pirates will host Wits at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.