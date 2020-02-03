African Soccer 3.2.2020 11:53 am

No North Africa fears for Sundowns

Michaelson Gumede 
No North Africa fears for Sundowns

Pitso Mosimane, coach of Mamelodi Sundowns (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

After wrapping up their most successful Caf Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Wydad Casablanca, Mamelodi Sundowns will now wait with bated breath to see who they will be paired with in the quarterfinals.

Sundowns will face either of Raja Casablanca of Morocco or Egyptian giants Zamalek and Al-Ahly, who they have a good record against. Downs embarrassed Ahly with a 5-0 thumping last year while they beat Zamalek 3-0 in the first-leg of the 2016 final.

READ: Pitso reminisces of how Zungu ‘cried’ when he converted him into a holding midfielder

Masandawana mentor Pitso Mosimane says he has nothing to worry about as his side know how to play against the North Africans who usually dominate on the continent.

“It is good to finish on top of the log, which is what we wanted. It is a positive change for the team. We are growing slowly with the experience and we tend to understand the tournament a little bit more now, we are no longer naïve,” said Mosimane. 

“The most important thing for us is to know how to play against the North Africans because they have been dominant in club football. The title is always in North Africa and they are always in the semifinals. History says most of the teams that have won the Champions League a lot are from North Africa. 

“What is important for us at Sundowns is to understand their culture and mentality and how they play. We have played Esperance, Al-Ahly, Zamalek, Wydad, USM Algers and the results have been good, which means we understand their mentality,” added Mosimane. 

His plan is to not lose when they play the first-leg on the travels and then make sure they seal the deal in the reverse fixture. 

“When we go away we must not lose and we have to sort it out at home. If we score away, that’s much better. It is always difficult for anyone to come here and just walk, as much as we them but they know that they cannot say they want to come to Pretoria. You should be very brave to say that because sometimes they don’t find the ball here.”      

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Pitso reminisces of how Zungu ‘cried’ when he converted him into a holding midfielder 2.2.2020
Sundowns wrap up historic Champions League campaign with win over rivals  1.2.2020
Wydad looking to make history against Sundowns in Champions League rivalry 1.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Lottery threatens criminal charges against journalists for alleged corruption exposés

Courts ‘Sick’ Zuma’s first 2020 appearance for corruption trial likely to be postponement

food and drink Locusts boiled, baked or dried? Kuwait serves up a swarm

Africa Stampede for ‘holy oil’ kills twenty in Tanzanian church

Politics ‘They will try everything they can,’ says Mkhwebane as she fights her removal


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 