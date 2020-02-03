Pirates coach Zinnbauer rues missed chances despite win

It was a hard-fought victory for the Buccaneers after having to soak up a lot of pressure from the Chilli Boys, who kept on asking questions looking for an equaliser despite Pirates having started the game very well.

But a Gabadinho Mhango brace in the first 20 minutes of the game set the right tone for Pirates as they recorded their fifth victory in as many matches.

“First half we dominated the game, we had a lot of chances. But if you don’t score it’s a problem in football all the time. And then in the second half we had a chance and we didn’t score, meanwhile the opponents kept on coming at us,” the Pirates mentor told SuperSport TV after the game.

“We said okay, two goals is enough for us, we have a lead and we were defending well. I think the opponents had chances, but it wasn’t 100% chances.”

On the losing side, United coach Norman Mapeza felt his side gave enough to try and at least salvage a point in the game, especially in the second half. But he said his charges couldn’t manage the game in the opening 45 minutes.

“I think we lost the game in the first half, we did not defend well and gave away a soft penalty. We looked much better in the second half, we went forward.

“I think we were just unlucky not to walk away with a point tonight (Saturday),” said the Chippa coach.

“The legs were gone (Pirates) in the second half and that’s when we started to push.

“We lost the game in the first 15 minutes. It was difficult, what we just needed was to manage the game. But, well done to the boys, there are so many positives to take from this game.”

With the victory, Pirates have now leapfrogged last season’s League champions Mamelodi Sundowns into second place on the log with 36 points after 20 matches.

Chippa, meanwhile, remain in 12th spot after collecting 22 points from 21 games.

