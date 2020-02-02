PSL News 2.2.2020 02:21 pm

Three points important for Bucs coach 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Josef Zinnbauer, coach of Orlando Pirates (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Josef Zinnbauer believes  playing beautiful football senseless when the team is not getting positive results.

The Orlando Pirates coach reveled after his charges edged Chippa United 2-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in a tightly contested game last Saturday.

The Buccaneers had a great start into the game getting two early goals, but the Chilli Boys responded well by pulling one goal back and put Bucs under pressure in the second half, which forced Zinnbauer to change his tactics.

“We changed the system with three midfielders and closed the field. We took Gabadinho Mhango off. What is important for us is the three points, I’m for me is not important to play well for 90 minutes and end up losing,” the Bucs coach told SuoerSport TV after the game.

Pirates have now been able to collect 36 points following Chippa’s win, which puts them in second place, nine points behind table toppers Kaizer Chiefs.

