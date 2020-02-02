local soccer 2.2.2020 09:10 am

Pirates legend laments Nyatama’s departure

Phakaaathi Reporter
Musa Nyatama of Orlando Pirates (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni believes the Soweto giants made a mistake by releasing midfielder Musa Nyatama.

Nyatama was released with six months left on his contract with the Buccaneers on deadline day of the January transfer season.

Pirates signed midfielder Nkayiso Zungu from Stellenbosch FC hours before Nyatama left the club.

“It is really shocking but you can expect anything in football. You will never know the real reason behind his departure,” Mngomeni told Goal.

“I think it’s very important to get all the facts from both parties, but if the club says he requested to be released then it becomes a different story.

“At the end of the day, football is like that and we see players coming and going from different clubs. I also think they know why they decided to release him, but he was a great leader and there’s no doubt about his qualities.

“I think he established himself under coach Micho (Milutin Sredojevic) as one of the best performers for Pirates and I think the supporters are still shocked why he was let go.”

