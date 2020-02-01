Pirates makes it five wins in a row 

It was Gabadinho Mhango day once again as the striker’s two quick goals in the first half gave Bucs the lead, only for the Chilli Boys to pull one back later in the first half but that wasn’t enough to stop Pirates from getting a win.

Mhango’s brace now sees as the League’s top scorer with 14 goals to his name.

The game had some fireworks from the start, but it was a sloppy defending by Gregory Damons in the 12th minute which saw the defender handing the Buccaneers a penalty and scored by Mhango, to give Bucs a lead.

After eight minutes, the away side doubled their lead after some brilliant play by Abel Mabaso on the right side of Bucs attack which saw him deliver a cross and met by Mhango after Chippa failed to clear and the striker made it 2-0.

With things not looking good for the home side. The Chilli Boys began to look lively when going on the attack, especially on the flank as Damons delivered fine crosses, but none of his deliveries found his teammates.

Chilla finally got a breakthrough Just before the half-hour mark courtesy of Augustine Kwem, who managed to through Bucs defenders before slotting the ball into the back of the net making it 2-1.

The game went into the break with Bucs in the lead.

The start of the second saw the Chili coming hard into Pirates with the new man on field Ruzaigh Gamildien giving Bucs back four some problems. The midfielder first threatened Bucs goals after controlling a Thabo Rakhale, before hitting a volley but it was saved by Bucs goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands.

A minute later, Gamildien was in it again after being played through on attack, but his attempt, unfortunately, went wide.

Pirates could have got their third goal of the match after Thembinkosi Lorch hit a shot from close range, but Chippa survived through the defender who saved the ball from the goal line.

Mhango could have got a hat-trick after breaking into the Chippa goals, but the striker’s attempted chip was saved by Veli Mothwa in the 63rd minute.

The games progressed as both sides attempted to get a goal, with Chippa looking for the equaliser, while Bucs wanted to extend their lead.

But at the end, the score remained the same as Pirates walked with maximum points spoiling Chippa’s 10-year celebration party.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.