PSL News 1.2.2020 05:52 pm

Sundowns wrap up historic Champions League campaign with win over rivals 

Michaelson Gumede 
Badr Gaddarine of Wydad Athletic Club and Thapelo Morena of Mamelodi Sundowns during the CAF Champions League match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club at Lucas Moripe Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns made history on Saturday afternoon when they put a stamp on their qualification to the Caf Champions League quarterfinals as the leaders of their group.

The Brazilians edged North African rivals Wyad Casablanca of  Morocco by 1-0 at the Lucas “Masterpieces” Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.

The victory saw Downs finishing their group stage campaign without a loss and they have now gone 18 games unbeaten in the Champions League when they play at home.

Sundowns completely outplayed Wydad in the first half, making sure that the Moroccans know exactly whose backyard it is. Sundowns made numerous entries into Wydad’s ‘kitchen’ with most of the chances falling to Lebogang Maboe, who Pitso Mosimane played as a false striker.

Maboe, together with Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Morena, squandered countless chances to put Downs’ noses in front but in the 44th minute, Maboe was fouled in the box and the man in the middle did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot.

Someone had to step up and take the spot-kick, but Downs’ three designated penalty takers, Themba Zwane, Sirino and Ricardo Nascimento all shied away from the responsibility. Zwane grabbed the ball and passed it on to Sirino, but the Uruguayan, who has been the first choice to take penalties for Downs in the absence of Nascimento, walked away from spot and they (Zwane and Sirino) summoned Nascimento the spot.

After making gestures that suggested he did not mind taking the penalty, as this was just his second game after almost a year on the sidelines, he eventually decided to take responsibility and he netted made no mistake, scoring while the Sundowns faithful chanted his name.

Even though Maboe won Sundowns the penalty, he was still not the supporters’ cup of tea as he continued to fluff a lot of chances in the second stanza. Mosimane eventually withdrew him in the 75th minute and the fans cheered as a sign of approval towards Mosimane’s decision.

