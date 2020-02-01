Blow by blow: Arrows vs SuperSport

– full time: Golden Arrows 1-0 SuperSport United

– 90′ 6 minutes added time will be played

– 71′ yellow card to Lungu for a late challenge

– 53′ Mutizwa’s shot on goal hits the woodwork and ends up in the back of the next after it hit the body of a United defender. Golden Arrows 1-0 SuperSport United

– 51′ Arrows ask for a penalty as Lamula goes down in the box

– half time: Golden Arrows 0-0 SuperSport United

– 42′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 26′ corner kick to United as Arrows managed to clear

– 20′ water break for players

– 16′ both sides fighting for possession

– 5′ Arrows waste a chance. Goal kick to United

– the first half is underway.

