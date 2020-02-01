PSL News 1.2.2020 03:30 pm

Blow by blow: Arrows vs SuperSport

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Arrows vs SuperSport

Luke Fleurs of Supersport United celebrates goal with teammates during the Absa Premiership match between Supersport United and Chippa United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.(Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Golden Arrows face SuperSport United Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

– full time: Golden Arrows 1-0 SuperSport United

– 90′ 6 minutes added time will be played

– 71′ yellow card to Lungu for a late challenge

– 53′ Mutizwa’s shot on goal hits the woodwork and ends up in the back of the next after it hit the body of a United defender. Golden Arrows 1-0 SuperSport United

– 51′ Arrows ask for a penalty as Lamula goes down in the box

– half time: Golden Arrows 0-0 SuperSport United

– 42′ 4 minutes of added time will be played

– 26′ corner kick to United as Arrows managed to clear

– 20′ water break for players

– 16′ both sides fighting for possession

– 5′ Arrows waste a chance. Goal kick to United

– the first half is underway.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Nhlapo finds his rhythm at SuperSport 28.1.2020
Chiefs reign supreme over Arrows, but Nurkovic shows his ugly side 27.1.2020
Why Sundowns failed to sign Modiba 27.1.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Travel Trump imposes travel restrictions on Nigeria, Tanzania

World Tennis 21-year-old Sofia Kenin roars back to win Australian Open

‘It won’t end well for him,’ warns Maimane as he drags ‘Judas Steenhusien’

Business News Portia Derby is Transnet’s new CEO

Government Ramaphosa appoints advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcale deputy public protector


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 