Pirates sign Zungu, release Nyatama

The midfielder is delighted to join the side after agreeing to a three-year deal.

“I am happy to be here and I look forward to a successful stay at the club,” said Zungu after completing his move to the Soweto giants.

The arrival of the midfielder saw the Sea Robbers part ways with Musa Nyatama.

Nyatama joined the Buccaneers in 2017 and was a key player for the Soweto giants since his arrival.

The 32-year-old’s contract with Pirates was set to expire at the end of the current season.

“Musa has been exemplary on and off the field and we would like to thank him for his contribution and professionalism he displayed during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” read a statement on the Pirates website.

