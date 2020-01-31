City share spoils with 10-men United

The visitors were dealt a heavy blow in the opening stanza when they lost Kermit Erasmus due to injury.

Peter Leeuwenburgh needed medical treatment after clashing with Gabriel Nyoni, the United player was send off with a straight red card before the half time break.

The game went into the half time with the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0.

Thabo Nodada was rewarded for his hard work when he got his name on the score sheet.

Before his goal was cancelled out by striker Jeremy Brockie.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.