City share spoils with 10-men United

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 31:Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City FC celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Maritzburg United and Cape Town City FC at Harry Gwalla Stadium on January 31, 2020 in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City failed to protect their lead against Maritzburg United in a league tie at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

The visitors were dealt a heavy blow in the opening stanza when they lost Kermit Erasmus due to injury.

Peter Leeuwenburgh needed medical treatment after clashing with Gabriel Nyoni, the United player was send off with a straight red card before the half time break.

The game went into the half time with the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0.

Thabo Nodada was rewarded for his hard work when he got his name on the score sheet.

Before his goal was cancelled out by striker Jeremy Brockie.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

