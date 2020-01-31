Blow by blow: Maritzburg vs Cape Town City

– full time: Maritzburg United 1-1 Cape Town City
– 90′ Three minutes of added time will be played
– 73′ Brockie levels the score. Maritzburg United 1-1 Cape Town City
– 71′ Nodada receives medical treatment
– 55′ Nodada opens the scoring. Maritzburg United 0-1 Cape Town City
– second half underway
– half time: Maritzburg United 0-0 Cape Town City
– 41′ Nyoni is sent off with a red card for a challenge on Leeuwenburgh
– 21′ Nodada needs medical attention
– 12′ Erasmus is carried off with an injury replaced by Roberts
– 2′ early chance for United blocked by Leeuwenburgh
– the game is underway
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.