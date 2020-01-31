PSL News 31.1.2020 09:13 pm

Blow by blow: Maritzburg vs Cape Town City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Yusuf Jappie of Maritzburg United celebrates goal with team mates during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Maritzburg United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United face Cape Town City at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

– full time: Maritzburg United 1-1 Cape Town City 

– 90′ Three minutes of added time will be played

– 73′ Brockie levels the score. Maritzburg United 1-1 Cape Town City 

– 71′ Nodada receives medical treatment

– 55′ Nodada opens the scoring. Maritzburg United 0-1 Cape Town City 

– second half underway

– half time: Maritzburg United 0-0 Cape Town City 

– 41′ Nyoni is sent off with a red card for a challenge on Leeuwenburgh

– 21′ Nodada needs medical attention

– 12′ Erasmus is carried off with an injury replaced by Roberts

– 2′ early chance for United blocked by Leeuwenburgh

– the game is underway

