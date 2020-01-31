Local transfer market has gone bananas, suggests Pitso

Sundowns had tried to sign SuperSport United’s Aubrey Modiba and Bidvest Wits’ Gift Motupa but it seems as though Matsatsantsa A Pitori and The Students inflated the selling prices.

“It is very difficult for us guys to get players that we want. I don’t know what is happening with the local market. We don’t get the players we and we don’t want them for free. But I think the market has gone different now. The price for us to buy is totally different for anybody else to buy,” said Mosimane.

“It makes it difficult and it does not make financial sense to say there is a player in South Africa who is worth R15-million. I think we have got one of the best teams and we have quality in the team but is there anybody who can buy a player from us for R15-million? If no, it should be the same on the opposite side.

“Unfortunately sometimes we buy players and they don’t make it. Philippe Coutinho went to Barcelona and he did not make it. Siphelele Ntshangase went to Kaizer Chiefs and he did not make it. Siphesihle Ndlovu went to Orlando Pirates and he is not making it. These things do happen, it is normal but you can’t get your money back,” Mosimane added.

Mosimane went on to suggest that if other teams slap on such hefty price tags, then how much would his players cost, particularly a talent player like Gaston Sirino.

“Do you remember anybody buying a player from Sundowns since I joined? Nobody wants to buy from us, we are the ones who are buying,” said Mosimane.

He added: “We approach the teams and they say let’s talk, then they tell us about R15-million, R20-million, who is worth that? So how much is Gaston Sirino worth? I am not disrespecting other teams. If you price something you must show the value (of) that thing.”

