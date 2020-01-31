PSL News 31.1.2020 03:12 pm

Coach resigns from Ajax job

Phakaaathi Reporter
Andries Ulderink, head coach of Ajax Cape Town (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Ajax Cape Town have lost their coach after he led them to a two-point lead in the GladAfrica Championship.

Coach Andries Ulderink has resigned with immediate effect as the Urban Warriors lead the first division log table with 38 points after 18 games.

Reports suggested the coach was on his way out of the club after he confirmed he was not planning to renew his contract with the team.

“Players were told just now after training that the coach will not be travelling to Free State, he has resigned,” a source was quoted by SunSport.

The club had hoped the coach would stay and help the side gain promotion back into Absa Premiership.

“Andries Ulderink will write his name on Ajax Cape Town’s history should he lead the team in winning the GladAfrica Championship. In addition, he will be the only Dutch coach to ever lift any silverware at Ajax Cape Town,” read a statement on the club’s website on Monday.

