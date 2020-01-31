Bucs will be hard to break down next season

Without fear or favour, I believe the Buccaneers, particularly Josef Zinnbauer has found the right balance at the club with some bit of improvement needed at the back. The Bucs squad is one of the strongest in the League and compete for any trophy on offer.

It’s a pity they got a wakeup call late in the season following the arrival of Zinnbauer, otherwise, we would be talking a different story. Had they started like this, Pirates could have already bagged one or two trophies this campaign and be in a pole position to fight for the League title.

The club is currently on four games winning streak and are placed fourth on the log with 33 points, 12 points behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs. I’ve heard many say Bucs are title contenders and can on to clinch the League, but what are the chances of Amakhosi letting it slip right through their nose?

Yes, I know it happened a couple of years ago, but this is a very different Chiefs team that has shown hunger and desire to end their trophy drought. So, from the way I see things, Bucs will be able to finish the log on a very good position, but lifting the title, not this campaign – probably the next season should they continue with the same squad and the same mentality they have acquired thus far.

They really are a force to be reckoned and really deserve to be applauded for their efforts because despite winning games and scoring, they are playing entertaining football and that has brought their fans back to the stadium. The Orlando Stadium is really a good place to be during Bucs matches nowadays. The vibe is nice and the atmosphere is amazing because the players have started to deliver.

Their awakening really has to be an alert to other teams to make sure that they come out strong next season because Pirates will be gunning for everything.

