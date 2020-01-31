PSL News 31.1.2020 01:32 pm

Safa president praises Basetsana

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Danny Jordaan (president) of SAFA announce the withdrawal of the South African futsal team from an AFCON event taking place in Morocco, citing political reasons for withdrawal during the SAFA special announcement press conference at SAFA House (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Basetsana beat Zambia 2-0 during the preliminary round, the first leg of the Fifa Under-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers in Lusaka a fortnight ago.

South African Football president Danny Jordaan has told Basetsana players that by beating Zambia in their home shows how good the squad is ahead of their second meeting with the Zambians at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“Zambia is one of the nations which plays really well in the Southern region and you were able to beat them in their own backyard without conceding,” Jordaan told Safa.net.

“That was just a highlight of how really good you are and you now need to finish the job by making sure that you do well also in this return leg.”

Should Basetsana win the tie, they will face the winner between Namibia and Botswana during the weekend of 20 and 22 March.

