PSL News 31.1.2020 12:45 pm

Motupa’s move to Sundowns put on ice

Phakaaathi Reporter
Gift Motupa of Bidvest Wits wins Player of the Month (December) during the Absa Premiership monthly awards press conference at PSL Headquarters. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits want to hold on to inform striker Gift Motupa.

Motupa has expressed the desire to join Mamelodi Sundowns as coach Pitso Mosimane reportedly made an offer to sign the striker.

“If you have qualities, why not join the best? If my team [Wits] agree, I would go [to Sundowns]. They’ve not approached me, what I know is that they’ve approached my team and I don’t know what’s happening,” said Motupa at a press conference.

The former Orlando Pirates forward has become the Clever Boys’ go-to player for goals in his two seasons with Wits having scored 22 times for coach Gavin Hunt’s side.

Wits official Alan Fainman confirmed his side spoke to Sundowns but were not willing to let the striker leave this season.

“Gift is not being sold. He is staying,” Fainman told Sowetan.

“We are fighting for the league and cannot afford to lose our best players. Some of those players who have left were peripheral squad players.

“We have got four new players who have come in and they came to make our team stronger. That is a signal of our ambition.”

