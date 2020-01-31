Bafana midfielder to join Spanish side

Zungu was spotted by Mallorca while playing in France’s Ligue 1 for Amiens SC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder arrived in Spain on Thursday to finalise his move to the Spanish club.

Zungu was filmed arriving in Spain for what is reported to be a loan deal from Amiens SC for the rest of the season.

According to some reports in Spain Mallorca has an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season should Zungu impress the club’s technical team.

The 27-year-old is set to finalise the deal before the transfer window is shut on deadline day.

Mallorca will bank on Zungu’s arrive to help them moved up the league table as they are in 17th spot on the league table.

