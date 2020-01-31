Castro in no hurry to sign new Chiefs contract

Chiefs almost released Castro last season and he has fallen down the pecking order at Amakhosi with other strikers contributing goals.

The South American goal poacher has rekindled his form in the 2019/2020 season and has earned himself a new deal, however, he had not put pen to paper yet.

German coach Ernst Middendorp has praised Castro for his contribution to the club’s good run this season.

Chiefs are seating at the summit of the log table after 29 games.

“The offer is there for Castro but he’s reluctant to sign because the club nearly offloaded him last season,” the official told Goal.

“He feels he would still not be safe even if he signs a new contract because of what happened at the start of the campaign.

“But the club is hopeful he will stay and we will see how the negotiations go,” concluded the official.

