Orlando Pirates release defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Asavela Mbekile and Linda Mntambo during the Orlando Pirates training at Rand Stadium. (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates have started cleaning out their dressing room in the January transfer window.

Pirates announced the departure of former Mamelodi Sundowns star Asavela Mbekile.

Both Mbekile and Pirates agreed to part ways just over a year of his joining the Buccaneers from Sundowns.

The 33-year-old struggled for game time at Pirates under Micho Sredojevic, Rulani Mokwena and Josef Zinnbauer.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm the amicable parting of ways with Asavela Mbekile following a meeting between both parties earlier today‚” read a statement from the club.

“Mbekile‚ who joined the club in 2018‚ has been handed his clearance after asking to be released from his current contract.

“The club would like to thank Asavela for his contribution and particularly the professionalism he displayed during his time with us and we wish him all of the best in his future endeavours.”

