AmaZulu give Vukusic vote of confidence

Phakaaathi Reporter
Josef Vukusic coach of Amazulu FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and AmaZulu FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

AmaZulu coach Josef Vukusic can focus on saving the team from relegation, knowing his job is safe.

Usuthu are at the bottom of the log table steering at relegation, having collected only 17 points in 20 games.

The club’s team manager Qedi Dlamini backed Vukusic to stay at the club and help the KZN side survive relegation.

“You will recall that as a club, we don’t usually fire coaches. We are not the type of club that fires coaches when things are not going well,” Dlamini told IOL.

“The coach has done well because when he arrived we were on two points. He only had a bad month in January when he only got one point in five matches.

“He has tried to get the club to a stable position. We seem to struggle in January because even last year we didn’t do well in the same month.

“We only won one game out of five games,” said Dlamini.

