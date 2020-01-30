PSL News 30.1.2020 03:19 pm

Pirates do well under white coaches – Sikhosana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pirates do well under white coaches – Sikhosana

Jerry Sikhosana (TKO Ambassador) during the Baroka FC and Orlando Pirates Press Conference at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 06, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. (Photo by Richard Huggard/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates striker Jerry Sikhosana believes having a white coach at Bucs has a positive impact on the team’s performance.

Sikhosana is pleased with the performance of Pirates players since the arrival of German coach Josef Zinnbauer on the Pirates ship, however questioned why the team performed differently under the mentorship of Rulani Mokwena.

Pirates looked like a sinking ship when Mokwena was in charge but quickly moved up the log table when Zinnbauer arrived.

“Maybe Pirates need a white coach. They do well under white coaches,” Sikhosana was quoted by DailySun.

“I played something like seven white coaches at Pirates and they all did well, and I had two black coaches and we were struggling.

“I don’t know why that is. Is it our mental approach towards our black coaches or is it the respect we give white coaches.

“I really can’t get it because that has been a problem since my playing days.

“When a white coach comes somebody wants to be disciplined and do things correctly.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mhango credits Mokwena for goal-scoring form 13.2.2020
Clean sweep for Pirates at PSL monthly awards 13.2.2020
Nyatama reveals why he left Pirates 13.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 