Pirates do well under white coaches – Sikhosana

Sikhosana is pleased with the performance of Pirates players since the arrival of German coach Josef Zinnbauer on the Pirates ship, however questioned why the team performed differently under the mentorship of Rulani Mokwena.

Pirates looked like a sinking ship when Mokwena was in charge but quickly moved up the log table when Zinnbauer arrived.

“Maybe Pirates need a white coach. They do well under white coaches,” Sikhosana was quoted by DailySun.

“I played something like seven white coaches at Pirates and they all did well, and I had two black coaches and we were struggling.

“I don’t know why that is. Is it our mental approach towards our black coaches or is it the respect we give white coaches.

“I really can’t get it because that has been a problem since my playing days.

“When a white coach comes somebody wants to be disciplined and do things correctly.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.