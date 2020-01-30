TBT: Charles Motlohi

Motlohi says he and Shai enjoyed facing different clubs from outside of South Africa but the issue was the food they ate while on the road .

“Isaac Shai and I were close in those days. Whatever he did I would copy and he would do the same,” Motlohi told Phakaaathi.

“The challenge with playing in other countries in Africa was the food. Sometimes we would try something new and we would get diarrhoea from the food we had. We were not used to it.

“Sundowns used to give us an allowance before traveling, while we are in camp and also few hours before we left South Africa. Shai and I would spend all our money on food that we could pack in our bags and get on the plane with it.

“When we got to Egypt or wherever we would eat in the hotel in our room. Then once we had played we would try foods over there because we didn’t care about diarrhoea at that time because we were not risking missing the game because of being sick.

“We would research before each trip as to what we could bring so the customs officials wouldn’t take it. We had fun taking food on the plane and into another country with Isaac.”

