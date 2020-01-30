Pressure is more on the bench, says Baroka coach Kerr

The Limpopo side will travel to Tembisa to face Highlands Park at the Makhulong Stadium where Kerr will be barking orders from the bench as opposed to passing on the instructions from the stands while he was waiting for his paperwork in the last five games.

“The pressure is even more because now I am on the bench and the results have got to come. I know what needs to be done and how it needs to be done and at least I can do it myself now, not through a third, fourth or fifth party, which of course, never works,” he said.

“Anybody who has sat with me on the bench knows what I am about. I am positive and I hate it when we have to play backwards all the time. I like it when we keep it flowing in the game, because if you move the ball quickly, you move defenders, and if you move defenders you create chances,” Kerr added, as he detailed how he intends to set up his team.

Baroka lost three of the five games they played since the English-born mentor joined the club. He said that, should he have he been on the bench, he would have changed Bakgaga’s misfortunes into fortune.

“I believe that if I had been on the bench from day one we would be in a much healthier position and we would have definitely won the three games we lost. I pride myself in organisation and I work really hard to do the analysis myself. I haven’t got a video analyst and I don’t have the luxury of two or three guys to watch games.”

He added: “If I don’t do my job right then I am deceiving myself. In the three games that we lost, we conceded set-pieces and one of the things I do whenever we get a set-piece, we are always on our toes and we are the first on our toes.”

