Celtic star set to undergo surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ronald Pfumbidzai of Celtics and Ovidy Karuru of AmaZulu during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and AmaZulu FC at Dr Molemela Stadium on April 08, 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images

Pfumbidzai hasn’t played for Siwelele since mid-December because of the groin injury.

The Bloemfontein Celtic star will be out for six months after the surgery.

According to Star FM the groin injury suffered by the left-back earlier in the season could have caused the sports hernia problem he was diagnosed with.

The left-back has been a key player for Celtic since joining the side at the start of last season from Zimbabwean club CAPS United.

“Ronald Pfumbidzai has been diagnosed with Sports Hernia problem that has been troubling him in the past few weeks, and is due for a minor operation on 4 February 2020,” Star FM journalist Yvonne Mangunda quoted as saying.

