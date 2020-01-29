Celtic star set to undergo surgery

The Bloemfontein Celtic star will be out for six months after the surgery.

According to Star FM the groin injury suffered by the left-back earlier in the season could have caused the sports hernia problem he was diagnosed with.

Pfumbidzai hasn’t played for Siwelele since mid-December because of the groin injury.

The left-back has been a key player for Celtic since joining the side at the start of last season from Zimbabwean club CAPS United.

“Ronald Pfumbidzai has been diagnosed with Sports Hernia problem that has been troubling him in the past few weeks, and is due for a minor operation on 4 February 2020,” Star FM journalist Yvonne Mangunda quoted as saying.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.