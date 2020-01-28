Zinnbauer open to signing new players at Pirates

The German coach didn’t rule out the possibility of making additions to his squad, but insists he is happy with his side’s performance in recent games.

Pirates have managed to win four games in a row in league ties.

“We have four wins in a row in my time, but perhaps if we lose one game then it’s not so easy and you could say we need new players,” Zinnbauer told the media.

“But we have the points and we make most of the time a good performance, so we have a good squad. Yes, the market is open but we are happy with the squad at the moment.

“It’s not necessary to go into the market for new players. In time we will search and get new players, but we have time maybe for a new signing. In football, anything is possible.”

