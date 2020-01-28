Johnson’s suspension fuels Leopards exit rumours

Johnson led Lidoda Duvha on a seven-match winless streak before he was placed on suspension by club bosses.

The 1-0 loss to Cape Town City over the weekend prompted his suspension.

The struggling Limpopo outfit has since appointed Allan Clark as the interim coach.

“Black Leopards FC suspected Coach Cavin Johnson with immediate effect today, 27/01/2020. Allan Clark was appointed Caretaker Coach in the meantime,” read a statement from Leopards.

Leopards are currently 14th on the log standings, level on points with bottom-placed AmaZulu and are only separated by goal difference.b

