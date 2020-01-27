Chiefs coach Middendorp rules out Ngezana move to Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has dismissed reports linking Siyabonga Ngezana with Mamelodi Sundowns.

READ: Chiefs star stabbed allegedly over papgeld – report

The 22-year-old defender has been linked with a move to the Brazilians in recent weeks. Middendorp, however, insists that Ngenzana has a big future at Naturena.

“Siyabonga Ngezana, I’m very happy with him,” Middendorp told reporters.

“We found him in a way in a lot of fouls and a lot of whatever, then he was in Egypt being a crucial part of qualifications for the Olympics Games.

“He played in Port Elizabeth, he played in other games, played fantastic and his big advantage his age is on his side,” the German coach added.

“I think at the certain time it is very, very crucial now. We have other players like Happy Mashiane bringing into the setup, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom not only training but also involved with the MDC team.

“There’s no way Ngezana is not in our plan, he’s very clearly part of the plans at Kaizer Chiefs and for the future.

“He’s contracted for…I don’t know, it is not a question of millions or whatever it is. He’s in the plans of the team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.