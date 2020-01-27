PSL News 27.1.2020 03:20 pm

Mokwena sends emotional birthday message to Khoza

Rulani Mokwena. Pic: BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has sent a heart-warming birthday message to club chairman Irvin Khoza.

Khoza is celebrating his 72nd birthday today (Monday).

“You taught me that great leaders genuinely care and love the people they lead more than they love their position of leadership. You taught me that leadership without love degenerates into self-serving manipulation. You taught me all of this by being you. Happy birthday,” read a tweet from Mokwena on Khoza’s birthday.

Mokwena and Khoza were reportedly at odds after the Iron Duke demoted Mokwena to his previous position of assistant coach following the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer as head coach.

Khoza moved quickly to assure fans Mokwena was still part of the Pirates family.

Meanwhile, Khoza buried his wife Mantwa over the weekend just a few days before his birthday.

